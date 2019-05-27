’90 Day Fiance’: Larissa Dos Santos Lima Denies Deportation Claims Made by Ex Colt’s Mother

Larissa Dos Santos Lima has some thoughts about ex-husband Colt Johnson’s mom, Debbie Johnson, telling fans she’s going to be deported. The 90 Day Fiance star recently took to Instagram to address speculation that she’s being sent back to Brazil once her legal battle with Colt is over.

Dos Santos Lima said in a post that she “woke up” to concerned messages from fans about her “legal status in the US,” Us Weekly reported. The TLC personality denied that there was any truth to Debbie’s claims that she “will be deported,” which she made in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“This isn’t true, everything about my status in the US is confidential and will not be disclosed by third parties that [are] not involved in any immigration process with me,” Dos Santos Lima said.

She went on to say that comments about her deportation have worried members of her family, as well as her friends. As such, she wanted to clear the air and dispel any uncertainty. Dos Santos Lima added that she signed an agreement with a judge, and had nothing but respect for the legal system.

“I have been trying to live my life and allow the courts to handle everything, as it is in their hands,” the 90 Day Fiance star said. “As many of you know, my court date is May 30th, it is the last and saddest chapter of my life and I want to finish it as soon as possible to finally have peace.”

Dos Santos Lima’s response comes after Colt’s mom, Debbie posted a photo of her son on Instagram on Sunday, sparking conversation among fans about his relationship with his ex-wife in the comments. She eventually deleted the post, but not before it was posted to John Yates’ fan account. The post showed a comment from a fan wondering why Dos Santos Lima is “still in America” following her divorce. Debbie replied to the commenter, explaining that “Everything takes time.”

Debbie revealed in her comment that Dos Santos Lima and Colt had an upcoming court appearance scheduled, stemming from an alleged incident involving domestic violence. She said in her comment that Dos Santos Lima “will be deported.”

Colt and Dos Santos Lima’s relationship ended in January. Before the divorce, Dos Santos Lima was arrested in Nevada and charged with domestic battery. The incident occurred Nov. 10, 2018, at 1:15 p.m. local. Authorities confirmed to PEOPLE “officers were dispatched to a family disturbance at a residence in Northwest Las Vegas.”

“Two people were contacted at the home who were arguing. At the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined that Dos Santos had committed Battery Domestic Violence on her husband and transported to the Clark County Detention Center,” a Public Information Officer said of the incident.

E! News reported that Dos Santos Lima was released from the Clark County Detention Center shortly after. She then had a 72-hour hearing scheduled for the day after her release.

Her arrest came amid concerning messages about Colt and Dos Santos Lima’s relationship on social media. PEOPLE reported that before the incident Colt “TURNED OFF” her cell phone, and was threatening to call the police on her. She asked fans for “HELP.”

Colt addressed the comments on social media.

“Larissa was arrested this afternoon. She suffers from high anxiety and [severe] depression. She over reacted to problems that do not exist,” he wrote. “I proceeded to deactivate her phone to try to defuse the situation. This escalated issues and matters became worse. She felt this action was a threat towards her and tried to reach out for help. Not long after her cry was posted, the police came and knocked down the front door. They drew their guns and handcuffed me.”

“The police interviewed us but not long after they decided to arrest Larissa,” Colt continued. “No one was hurt and I did not press charges against my wife. However it is policy in the state of Nevada that since we are in a domestic partnership, someone had to be arrested.”