’90 Day Fiance’ Exes Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson to Host Competing Divorce Parties

90 Day Fiancé stars Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson are making sure to stay far away from one another while celebrating their divorce.

The Blast reported Tuesday that the TLC personalities are planning back-to-back parties at Las Vegas’ Crazy Horse 3 gentleman’s club on March 1 and 2, with sources explaining that no extra security will be needed due to the juxtaposition.

The former couple is in the middle of a contentious divorce after Dos Santos Lima was charged with first-degree domestic battery following a January 2018 domestic altercation, during which police allege she bloodied his lip and inflicted superficial wounds on herself.

Following her arrest, the Brazilian native took to GoFundMe to ask fans for money to aid in her legal defense.

“It’s important to me. The immigration attorney, the divorce attorney and the criminal attorney. The kind of attorney I have to talk to about my case,” Lima said during an Instagram Live stream, adding that her initial fund request had been deleted after “haters” reported it to the crowdfunding website. “I not feel happy about it, I not feel proud about it, but it’s something that I really need.”

“I cannot work and for now just to have my friends help me with the situation, so I really need it,” she later added. “To come here to beg — it’s really sad, really sad for me.”

Johnson has also told his side of the story on social media, explaining on social media after filing for divorce, “I don’t understand my soon-to-be ex-wife. She comes to America with literally nothing. The suitcases she used for travel I provided for her. On her arrival I already had clothes waiting for her to wear and everything she needed to start a basic life in America.”

“Over the course of months I continued to provide for her, gave her shelter, food, and supported her wants and dreams. When she wanted a dress or makeup I bought it for her. When she wanted to take ESL classes I found a class for her and drove her. When she wanted to go to a gym I took her to every gym in town and eventually she joined two gyms simultaneously. When she needed a doctor, lawyer, therapist I would always do what I could for her,” Johnson continued. “My sole mission since her arrival was to see that she was happy, taken care for and nurtured. When she wanted to start her business I gave her a thousand dollars just to start. Every time she was in trouble, I was there.”

Johnson filed for divorce not long after his wife was arrested, and the two are currently embroiled in negotiations over the terms of their divorce. In paperwork filed earlier this week, Dos Santos Lima requested that Johnson be required to pay her $1,000 a month in spousal support, as well as half of the household furniture and appliances, as well as half of the contents of the bank account.

