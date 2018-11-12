’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Arrested for Domestic Battery

90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima is stirring up drama on and off reality TV, getting arrested on suspicion of domestic battery in Las Vegas, Nevada Saturday.

As first reported by E! News, the Brazilian native starring alongside Colt Johnson on the ongoing season of the TLC series was arrested on a domestic battery charge against Johnson Saturday, and had bail set at $1,000. She is scheduled to appear in front of a judge Tuesday.

The news of the TLC personality's arrest comes at the same time of some seriously bizarre behavior on her part on social media. On Instagram, she changed her name to @helpmeimwithoutphone, sharing the following message and a phone number in the bio area of her profile: "HELP ME …HE TURNED OFF HIDE MY PHONE HELP ME HE WANTS TO CALL THE POLICE HELP ME."

A fan account also captured now-deleted Instagram Story messages on Johnson's account, where he offered an explanation to the charge, writing, "Larissa was arrested this afternoon. She suffers from high anxiety and several [sic] depression. She over reacted to problems that do not exist."

He added that he "proceeded to deactivate her phone to try to defuse the situation" but the move only "escalated and matters became worse."

"She felt this action was a threat towards her and tried to reach out for help," Johnson continued. "Not long after her cry was posted, the police came and knocked down the front door. They drew their guns at me and handcuffed me."

Johnson also dropped a bomb on 90 Day Fiancé fans when he revealed that the couple, who is only engaged on the show, are currently married, adding, "The police interviewed us but not long after they decided to arrest Larissa. No one was hurt and I did not press charges against my wife. However it is policy in the state of Nevada that since we are in a domestic partnership, someone had to be arrested."

The couple first met online, fans of the series will know, and after just five days knowing each other in person, Johnson proposed to his now-wife. Following her move from Brazil to La Vegas, however, the two have found themselves in a tense situation, as the 32-year-old is not shy voicing her displeasure about living with Johnson's mom in a small home.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

