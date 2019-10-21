’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jay Smith Denies Ashley Martson’s Pregnancy Accusation

Jay Smith is vehemently denying estranged wife Ashley Martson‘s claims that their attempts at reconciliation were ended when he got another woman pregnant. After the 90 Day Fiancé star shockingly revealed last week that she and her ex had given things another try after his repeated infidelities, she claimed to be “done” with the Jamaica native after claiming the latest cheating scandal had led to another woman’s pregnancy. But Smith denied all of her accusations in a new statement to InTouch Weekly, implying Martson had made the whole thing up for attention from her followers.

“All I gotta say is I don’t need to lie to the media just to get attention. The internet is not for me,” Smith told the outlet Monday. “No one is pregnant from me. That’s number one.”

“I don’t really care about the attention, at least some people do, that’s why they’re making a scene out of everything,” the TLC personality added. “I’m just going me. I’m just taking care of myself and just going on. I don’t want no argument with no one. I’m just doing me.”

The tattoo apprentice continued that other than his simple denial, he wouldn’t “waste” his time defending himself further.

“A lot of people have me as the bad person already so I don’t really need to waste my time to explain to people,” Smith continued. “If they’re going to believe lies and whatever, that’s on them. Not me. I’m not wasting my time for no one, I need all my time to waste on myself cause I need to take care of myself. And that’s it.”

He chimed in once more, “So, I guess some people just love attention because their analytics is going down on Instagram, so they need attention so I guess they got attention. Yeah. That’s not me though.”

Martson initially revealed that she and her estranged husband had put their divorce on hold to try and make things work to InTouch Saturday.

“I’m a big believer in following your heart and it is true that I took Jay back once again. I know people will judge me and, while I can accept that, it was ultimately my decision,” she admitted at the time. “However, what my friend is saying turned out to be true and Jay confirmed it himself on the phone that he did indeed have another girl who is claiming he got her pregnant.”

“He said he doesn’t believe her but they are going to get a test done and regardless it’s clear he cheated on me,” she added. “I am distraught yet again and am picking up the pieces and doing my best to move on.”

Martson concluded that she was once and finally done with her ex: “I know that I only have myself to blame for the situation I’m in again. It’s no one’s fault but my own. I can safely say I am, once and for all, done with Jay.”

Photo credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity