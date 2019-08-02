’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jay Smith Breaks His Silence After Release From ICE Custody

Jay Smith has broken his silence with a lengthy statement after being released earlier this week from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainment. The 90 Day Fiance star spent close to a month behind bars after a judge determined he had violated a protection order against estranged wife Ashley Martson.

After his boss came forward to pay the Jamaican native’s $4,500 bail, Smith was released Wednesday, sharing a statement on social media Thursday.

“This past month had been very eye opening for me, I’ve lost & I’ve gain but most of all I’ve learnt ALOT!!!” he wrote. “This situation had made me realized all who are with me & all who are against me and I’ve been given a second chance and I will make the best of it to my ability, and I’ll start by expressing my deep appreciation for all the help and support I’ve gotten from my FAMILIES, LOVE ONE, ATTORNEYS, BOSS/COWORKERS, FRIENDS and to all my FOLLOWERS and PERSONS that PRAYED for me and also donated to my GOFUNDME campaign, I am beyond grateful and without your help i would not have been a free man today (sic).”

He ended the statement with a little shade towards Martson: “One last thanks to the people who walked in my life and made it better and thanks to the ones that walked out and made it AMAZING.”

Following his release, Martson told InTouch Weekly, “I just hope he learned his lesson and respects any future woman he chooses to be with.”

“His deportation hearing hasn’t been announced but will be shortly,” she added. “For now he’s is out on bail on $4,500 which his boss paid. He just needs to keep his distance and him and I will be fine.”

There could be more to the story than Smith is letting on, with Martson accusing him of getting his new girlfriend pregnant during Tuesday’s episode of The Domenick Nati Show.

“There’s already a lot of rumors going around that his girlfriend, who’s running the GoFundMe, is pregnant,” she said. “From what I saw — she was at court — she definitely looked like she could’ve been expecting. So, like, if I [sponsor his visa], I would be responsible for paying his child support.”

“I know his sister had posted something too, saying that she was pregnant or she was about to have a niece or nephew,” Martson added.

Photo credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity