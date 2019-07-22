’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Star Chantel Reveals She Caught Pedro Cheating

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star Chantel has revealed that she caught Pedro cheating on her. According to a report from Us Weekly, Chantel confronted Pedro during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all episode, saying, “You went over there to hang out with hoes. It just shows that he really doesn’t respect me or our relationship at all.” Pedro responded by saying that he believed that their marriage could “never survive,” then adding, “I don’t want to do nothing because I don’t know if I was to stay in this marriage.”

Previously on the show, Pedro was caught on camera dancing with another woman, a later admitting that he may have made a mistake. “Chantel going to kill me. I’m thinking I messed up tonight, but I had such a great time,” he said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans of the show have been sounding off online, with one saying, “Chantel & Pedro either gotta break up or everyone has to apologize for their part & move tf on. All this arguing is for the f—ing birds.”

Pedro watching himself act like a ho #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/hCJz2XQyRb — Sarah Wylie (@Ruetabega) July 22, 2019

“Chantel was wrong for lying to her parents about Pedro’s visa which made them (understandably) not trust him. Pedro was wrong for f—ing up the dinner table & fighting her brother,” the fan added. “Her brother was wrong for standing up & getting aggressive.”

“Everything that happened in their house that night after that stand up by the bro & then knock over of the table by Pedro is just what happens when a fight starts & nobody’s fault,” the fan continued. “It is what it is at that point. Everybody can get it.”

#90dayfiance I’m Team Chantel here. Pedro is extremely hypocritical. Demands Chantel to get along with his family and wants nothing to do with hers. Want to fix the problem? Open your eyes and see YOU and YOUR family are just as much to blame!!! — Dani Dillig (@Dani_Dllig) July 22, 2019

“Chantel’s parents are weird af but at the end of the day it’s Chantel’s fault they don’t trust Pedro,” the fan also said. “Her dad at least tries to see his love for her so hey.”

“Pedro’s mom & sister are just trash altogether tho IDC,” the fan went on to say. “They always mad for no reason like they aren’t getting the best deal out of all of this [90 Day Fiance].”

And Chantel is better than me b/c I def couldn’t keep my cool sitting across from someone saying they were gonna beat me & my entire family up. IDC whose momma you are. 🗣️DO IT! #90DayFiance #TheFamilyChantel pic.twitter.com/yfCLIod3yR — key (@simply_Kii) July 22, 2019

At this time, it is unconfirmed if Perdo and Chantel have officially split.