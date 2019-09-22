’90 Day Fiance’ Fans Weigh in After Evelin Villegas Caught Cheating on Corey Rathgeber

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber haven’t had the sweetest relationship on the show this season. And with word that Villegas was caught fooling around on Rathgeber in a leak from the series, sending fans into a fit once the news spread according to CheatSheet.

As fans had seen on the series up to this point, Villegas didn’t seem too focused on her new love. This was made very clear during Rathgeber’s arrival to Ecuador when Villegas refused to meet him at the airport.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You’re a big man, and you can come all the way here,” she said on the show before adding that she hoped to see him doing things on his own and “convince” her to marry him. She also had expectations for him to learn Spanish, connect to her family and essentially audition to be her husband within the 90 days.

As was revealed by Soap Dirt, a leak from this season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way indicates that Villegas was filmed discussing a night with her ex-boyfriend while Rathgeber was away. TLC reportedly had him sign a “mental health waiver” before showing him the video, leading to him have a breakdown on set requiring consultation with an on-site psychiatrist.

Since then, Rathgeber has returned home and made his feelings known on his birthday by allegedly blocking Villegas on social media and cutting ties. Fans are firmly in his corner too judging by the replies and responses wishing him a happy cake day, and to wish him well after the loss of his father in January.

“First, I am so sorry for the loss of your father. That is a part of your that is hard and never forgotten. Second, I am truly sorry for the breakup. It hurts. It is humiliating, it is sad. I see most of the couples as fake, but yours, I thought would work out,” one concerned fan wrote. “You go through a lot of frogs to get to the right princess, and you will get to yours. Just be smart, take your time and find a woman in the states that will be good to you. Your really a great guy and she is out there waiting. Good luck, stay mentally strong and never give up on love.”

“Happy belated Birthday!! It’s beautiful to see that you’re back home with love surrounding you,” another wrote to the reality star on Instagram. “May God Bless you & your family always. Good luck Corey, you deserve good things.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evelin (@evelin_ecuador) on Sep 18, 2019 at 5:00pm PDT

Others have chosen to criticize Villegas for her decision and their disagreements over her attitude.

“A hot body doesn’t last and it’s only skin deep! Overconfidence and being self-absorbed and using men will backfire on you,” one person wrote to her on Instagram.

“If you didn’t appreciate a decent, loving guy, you never even deserved him,” another dropped in her comments.

“Girl, sorry, but you are going to get karma some day,” a third added in.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET