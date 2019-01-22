’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Eric and Leida Rosenbrook Visited by Police Amid Abuse Allegations

Police visited the home of 90 Day Fiancé couple Eric and Leida Rosenbrook Sunday after disturbing allegations of abuse emerged online.

PEOPLE confirmed with the Baraboo Police Department in Baraboo, Wisconsin Tuesday that officers responded to the couple’s home around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, declining to release further details about the incident other than that there were no injuries.

Concerns about Leida’s well-being came after 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates shared on Instagram screenshots of a conversation he alleged he had with Leida, in which the Indonesian national claimed her new husband had abused her.

“He pulled my hairs really hard and grab it until I can stand up and grabbed my wrist both of them and put me on the corner,” Leida allegedly wrote in the text messages.

“I was about to kill myself with a knife,” the texts continued. “He grabbed a knife and abused me after that. I’m with the police and at the hospital now.”

Yates also shared Eric’s alleged response to the allegations, which the reality personality posted in response to an Instagram user’s comment.

“We had a fight,” the response reads. “I had to wrestle a knife from her. As a result of the interaction, the Marine came out in me. I pulled her hair to get her to stand up as she wouldn’t let me stand her up to look her in the face.”

“I was afraid of her hitting herself in face again. She’s done that before so I had to restrain her,” he allegedly said. So I restrained her wrists as she was being uncontrollable. I didn’t pull hard and she didn’t resist. No harm was caused physically, and if she had resisted, I wouldn’t have continued to do it. … I know I didn’t react right and apologized,” he allegedly continued.

The former Marine allegedly claimed Leida “insisted on calling the cops so I did,” at which point she was reportedly taken to the hospital “to evaluate her mental condition.”

On Leida’s Instagram Story, she confirmed “a domestic incident did take place between Eric and Leida on 1/20/19,” but continued, “The couple asked that you please respect their desire to keep things private at this time.”

Eric appears to have also addressed the incident on his Instagram, sharing a photo of the couple with a cryptic caption: “Good times and great memories. Once the haters get bored, we’ll return to make these. Just hang in there hon. Don’t let them get you down.”

Eric and Ledia starred on Season 6 of the TLC reality show, which chronicled their marriage after meeting via a personal ad on an international website.

