’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Kalani and Asuelu Welcome Second Child

It’s a family of four. 90 Day Fiance stars Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa welcomed their second child, a son, on Tuesday.

The parents announced the birth of their second son in a YouTube video, saying he arrived after nearly 11 hours of labor.

“Thank you to the supportive and sweet staff who helped me through another medicine-free birth! Happy National Nurses Week to you all!” Faagata captioned the video.

The video showed Faagata breathing through contractions in the hospital after laboring at home for several hours. Pula documented the exciting day while carrying Oscar in a baby carrier on his chest. Before the baby was born, Pula showed family members waiting in the hospital and said he was “so excited” to see the baby. Shots of the newborn filled the video, with Oscar giving his new baby brother a few adorably confused glances.

The couple discovered they were pregnant less than a year after welcoming their first son, Oliver, in January 2018, during an episode of the TLC reality series. After fans criticized Faagata’s reaction to the news, she explained herself on social media.

“I had antepartum depression while pregnant with Oliver, to the point that I wanted to kill myself,” she explained on social media in December 2018. “Once the baby came, I had postpartum depression: I wasn’t bonding with him, I cried all the time and wanted to die again.

“Please know that I was concerned about the well-being of my son because of my mental state when I’m pregnant, not that I was ungrateful to be pregnant,” she added. “Wishing you all the very best, and that all of the positivity and light you spread to others gets sent right back to you!

“It’s not good timing right now,” she said on the show when she discovered she was pregnant again. “I feel like I’m not even as good of a mom as I should be now and now I’m going to have another baby to take myself away from my baby even more. I just feel even more overwhelmed than I already did and I’m so sick of disappointing my family.”

In January 2019, she revealed the sex of baby number two. “We’re having another boy,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a sonogram photo. “I’m now 24 weeks and due at the end of April. Anyone else think they look like twins?” she asked, referring to Oliver and his unborn baby brother.

Pula also shared the photo and wrote, “Yaayyyyy it’s another BOY.”

Pula and Faagata met in July 2016 when Faagata stayed at the Samoan resort where Pula worked. After welcoming Oliver in the world in January 2018, the reality stars tied the knot in September 2018.

Photo credit: Instagram / @kalanikalanikalani