’90 Day Fiance’ Star Colt Johnson Says He and Wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima Are Working to ‘Heal’ After Cheating Drama

Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima are trying to make things work following the dramatic cheating allegations the 90 Day Fiancé couple recently aired out on social media.

Alongside a video of the couple dressed in holiday attire, the 33-year-old TLC star wrote on Instagram Saturday, “Thank you, every one of you. The good, the bad, and the ugly. Regardless of what camp you fall into, I hope that each of you and your families are safe and happy during this holiday season.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am not proud of my actions as of late, I learned a lot about my self and I hope moving forward that I can become a better person because of it,” he continued. “As for my family, Larissa, my mother and the fur kids are going to try to take a break and heal. I pray that we can all come together and remember why we are a family, why we love each other. Happy holidays and best wishes. Love you all.”

Accompanying the video, he wrote, “Happy holidays from our family to yours. Stay safe and only the best wishes in 2019. It’s never too late to feel a little more alive.”

The couple, currently starring in the ongoing sixth season of the TLC reality show, has been embroiled in drama over Johnson’s alleged infidelities with women on Instagram.

Earlier in the month, Dos Santos Lima, a Brazilian national, shared screenshots of conversations she had with another woman claiming Johnson was “sending d— pics to other women just so you know … He’s cheating on you and that sucks.”

Johnson admitted later to “crossing the line” with women on the internet, but said he was willing to “fight” for his relationship.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Colt Johnson