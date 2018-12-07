’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima Secretly Married

Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima might still be figuring things out on the ongoing season of 90 Day Fiancé, but the couple officially tied the knot in secret.

The couple tied the knot on June 24, Radar Online first reported, and confirmed by online records from Nevada’s Clark County Court, first applying for their license on June 11.

The first months of marriage for the couple have had their fair share of drama, however, with Dos Santos Lima being arrested on suspicion of domestic battery in their hometown of Las Vegas on Nov. 10, as previously reported.

On Instagram, prior to the arrest, she changed her name to @helpmeimwithoutphone, sharing the following message and a phone number in the bio area of her profile: “HELP ME …HE TURNED OFF HIDE MY PHONE HELP ME HE WANTS TO CALL THE POLICE HELP ME.”

In a message on Instagram that was quickly deleted, Johnson shared a message explaining the bizarre turn of events.

“Larissa was arrested this afternoon. She suffers from high anxiety and several (sic) depression. She over reacted to problems that do not exist,” he wrote, adding that he “proceeded to deactivate her phone to try to defuse the situation” but the move only “escalated and matters became worse.”

“She felt this action was a threat towards her and tried to reach out for help,” Johnson continued. “Not long after her cry was posted, the police came and knocked down the front door. They drew their guns at me and handcuffed me.”

It was in the conclusion of his message that he let the beans spill that the couple had tied the knot, writing, “The police interviewed us but not long after they decided to arrest Larissa. No one was hurt and I did not press charges against my wife. However it is policy in the state of Nevada that since we are in a domestic partnership, someone had to be arrested.”

No charges were pressed against Dos Santos Lima following the arrest, during which she was held on $1,000 bond.

Fans of the TLC reality show will recall that the Brazilian national and the Las Vegas native first met online, with Johnson proposing to his now-wife five days after meeting her in person. On the show, the two are currently working on building their life together and deciding whether they want to get married before her K-1 visa expires, only made difficult by Johnson living with his mom in a small home.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC