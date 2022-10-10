'90 Day Fiance' Personality Arrested for Drug Trafficking

Six people were arrested in connection with an alleged drug trafficking ring in Louisiana, federal prosecutors said last week. One of the people arrested was Brittany Adell Allison, who appeared on TLC's 90 Day Fiance. Allison, 33, known as Adele on the show, was friends with cast member Yara Zaya, who also appeared in 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced the arrests on Oct. 4. According to a grand jury indictment, the six people were involved in an extensive drug trafficking organization in East Baton Rouge Parish. Federal agents seized over $250,000 in profits from illegal drug sales, luxury vehicles, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and 13 firearms during the investigation. The group allegedly operated from a massive mansion in Baton Rouge, reports WBRZ.

The six people arrested are Francisco Palma, 42; Marco Antonio Filos, 40, Juan Villareal, 37, Richard Antunez, 33, Clarance Corey Anderson, 44, and Allison. The former TLC star is facing charges of "conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, unlawful use of communications facilities, and money laundering." The five other suspects are also facing charges related to drug trafficking and firearm offenses.

The indictment focuses on Palma and Allison, who prosecutors say lived at the mansion, reports WBRZ. They regularly took trips to Mexico to buy cocaine and heroin between October 2017 and January 2019, prosecutors said. There were also trips to Houston to buy drugs and they took steps to evade law enforcement. The drugs were sold in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and elsewhere in Louisiana.

Prosecutors also said the group faced complaints from customers about the drug quality. There were also concerns that buyers would face violence if they owed money. The drugs were stored at the mansion and sometimes placed outside for customers to pick up, prosecutors said. As for the weapons, prosecutors said Palma had firearms to protect the money he hid around the house. The house, which was used for Pitch Perfect 2 before the alleged criminal activity began there, has been torn down.

Palma has also been accused of leaving a construction project unfinished. Breda Robinson told WBRZ she hired Palma to replace her roof in December 2020. After she saw his team nailing shingles over her old roof instead of replacing the shingles, she stopped the job, Robinson said. The workers then took off with the shingles she paid for. Robinson said she filed a lawsuit against Palma, but she could not service him the paperwork.

Allison appeared on 90 Day Fiance as a friend of Zaya, a Ukraine native who married Jovi Dufren of Larose, Louisiana. Dufren and Zaya met on a dating app. Although Dufren's family was skeptical of Zaya, they married in February 2020. The two are still married and share a 2-year-old daughter.