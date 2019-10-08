’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Reveals PTSD Diagnosis as She Gets Candid About Her Kidnapping, Rape

90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson is opening up about the traumatic after effects her 2005 kidnapping and sexual assault still have on her in hopes of letting other survivors know they aren’t alone. The TLC personality, also who appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? with estranged husband Jay Smith, took to Instagram Monday to reveal how a simple thing such as a man going to the movies alone, triggered her post traumatic stress disorder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Smith (@ashleye_90) on Oct 7, 2019 at 4:47am PDT

“This is a side I don’t ever show. Today, I am gonna get very real with you guys. This isn’t for attention. This is in hopes to help someone who May be going through the same thing I am,” she wrote alongside a photo of a man sitting in the movie theater, an emoji used to cover his face. “You may be thinking what is this a photo of? This was a photo I messaged to three people closest to me yesterday while I was at the movies with my son.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I took this photo because I struggle daily with PTSD,” she continued. “I sent this to them because I couldn’t understand why this man was in a kid movie by himself. He came in late. I immediately thought the worst. Is he gonna hurt us? Is he gonna follow me out to my car? Why is he here alone? I sent this photo to them In case something bad happened.”

The man appears to have had no ill intent for Martson, but the reality personality was already struggling with the anniversary of her attack, during which she was attacked by a 35-year-old man following a shift as a bartender at a York City, Pennsylvania bar. Tying her hands and forcing her into a car, he sexually assaulted Martson and threatened to kill her before she was able to escape by attacking him and running away. Three years later, police were able to identify the man who attacked her as a man serving time for a robbery. He was convicted by a jury and remains in prison.

“Today Marks the anniversary of when I was kidnapped, raped, and almost killed,” Martson continued in her Instagram post. “My life will never be the same. I am always aware of what is going on around me and always looking at innocent people, such as this man, and think the worst. I know in this world there are so many people going through the same thing I am. You’re not alone. Just remember this. You overcame so much and you’re stronger then you will ever know”

Some of Martson’s followers took issue with her posting a photo of the man on social media, with one writing, “While I sympathize with your ptsd and in no way want to trivialize your experience…..airing this man out on your considerable social media network isn’t fair to the guy.”

The TLC personality was quick to clap back, however, responding, “I guess you missed his face covered? I never saw a human being with an emoji face.”

She added a disclaimer to her caption not long after, writing, “For the ones who are bringing up this person or why he was there alone! This post is not about this man or why he was there alone. It’s about how I’m always in fear from my past and an example of what triggers me. Please look at the big picture here. Some of your comments are really sad when I’m trying to help others suffering and letting then know they aren’t alone.”

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images