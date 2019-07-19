’90 Day Fiance’ Controversial Star Ashley Martson Reportedly Quits Show Amid Jay Smith Drama

Ashley Martson has seemingly confirmed that she is quitting TLC series 90 Day Fiancé. Martson, who joined the series during its sixth season, when her journey to marriage and beyond with estranged husband Jay Smith was documented, and currently appears in spin-off series 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, announced the news in an Instagram post on Friday.

“As the show is approaching the final episode, I wanted to take time to say I appreciate all the support and love from the fans,” Martson captioned a gallery of images from the show’s filming. “I was given an opportunity that many wish for, and I am grateful for that. I was given the chance to let the world take a sneak peek into my life, and even though it didn’t end how anyone wanted or anticipated, it’s not something I regret or would take back!”

“I’m sure next season won’t disappoint, and you will get the opportunity to meet new couples and follow their journey! It’s time to step away from the show and focus on what’s important,” she added. “I have been given so many amazing opportunities from this show and I will be forever thankful to [TLC] and Sharp Productions.”

Martson went on to thank the fans who “so kindly took time out of your day to write me,” adding that she has “felt the true meaning of love and heartbreak and many other lessons while filming this show.”

“I realized that there is a lot I need to work on with myself. I know through all this I have learned some valuable lessons and that I am stronger then I thought I could ever be,” she concluded. “I love you guys and I am so thankful I was able to experience this with all of you!”

News of her possible exit comes amid ongoing trouble in her relationship with Smith, whom she filed for divorce from earlier this year. Smith is also now facing deportation back to Jamaica after he violated a Protection from Abuse Order charge.

The announcement also comes just months after Martson slammed the series for portraying false narratives, writing in February that she and Smith had been “asked (and agreed for some time) to fake our relationship by not posting anything that makes us appear that we are together.”

That same month she had told Radar Online she and Smith had “notified” TLC that they had quit, noting that “the final “straw was when our story started to become inconsistent because of what we were being asked to hide and not tell followers.”