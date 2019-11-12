’90 Day Fiance’ Alum Ashley Martson Sheds Light on ‘Prostitute’ Question

On Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance, one of the more intense moments of the season occurred as Michael and Juliana braced for their meeting in Brazil as they sought a K-1 Visa for Juliana. After much discussion and preparation as they drove over to the consulate, the couple ultimately received news they didn’t want to hear.

Juliana was denied the visa again, meaning the two’s life in America was once again put on halt. What made this moment so striking was Michael explaining why the ruling didn’t go in her favor.

“There didn’t seem to be much due process,” Michael said. “She’s a young single girl from a very poor part of Brazil. She has a lot of stamps in her passport and there’s a concern that her plans for coming into America are to come here and potentially be involved in illicit activities.”

Juliana was asked during the meeting if she was a prostitute before meeting Michael, to which she aptly denied.

The question, though, didn’t come as a surprise to a former 90 Day Fiance castmate. Ashley Martson, who recently announced her split with Jay Smith, posted on her Instagram story that the question is frequently asked in the interview process.

“They ask everyone if you are a prostitute or are you coming to the U.S. to be one… just saying,” her comment read.

She wasn’t the only one who voiced a similar sentiment. Some users on Twitter backed up Martson’s claim, saying that the question is among a slew of other personal questions they have to ask.

“It’s so weird that they are playing up this ‘Juliana might be a prostitute’ angle,” one user tweeted. “Immigration asks if you’ve been a prostitute to everyone applying for a visa. It’s a standard question.”

The Embassy asking Juiliana whether she was a prostitute could be either of two things 1. She has prostitute record 2. This question appears on all major immigration forms for visas, green cards and US citizenship so could also be just procedural #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/9r1CM55iKy — # 90DayFuckery (@CrabbyWisegalNY) November 11, 2019

It’s been an eventful first two episodes of the season as numerous storylines have begun to unfold, including one of Robert’s friends lecturing him about making a mistake bringing Anny into the states. There was also an awkward meeting between Murcel, Anna and her family on Sunday’s episode.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.