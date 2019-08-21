’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Goes on Disney Date With ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Suitor Christian Estrada

It looks like 90 Day Fiancé‘s Ashley Martson is moving on amid her divorce from Jay Smith, possibly making her way into Bachelor Nation with a romantic Disney date alongside Bachelor in Paradise star Christian Estrada this weekend. Saturday, the TLC personality shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her holding a man’s hand, geotagging Disney and tagging The Bachelorette alum.

The two were getting flirty on Instagram earlier this month, with Martson sharing a photo of her new man from his time on the ABC dating show and writing, “Blinded from the start.” Tuesday, she also shared a throwback photo from a night out in which Estrada is sitting behind her, writing in what appears to be an inside joke, “Does this shirt look familiar?” and tagging him alongside a laughing emoji.

Martson’s love life has certainly had its ups and downs since she wed Smith on the TLC reality show, filing for divorce for a second time in April after he cheated on her once again with another woman. Smith was recently bailed out of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody earlier this month after he violated a protective order Martson had filed against him by allegedly talking about her on social media.

The Jamaica native has bounced back romantically as well, moving on with girlfriend Kayla O’Brien, who began the GoFundMe account to raise money for his bail.

Estrada has been making waves in Bachelor Nation recently, having initially appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette but being sent home very early on. Last week, however, he appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, where he got into a violent fight with Jordan Kimball over Nicole Lopez-Alvar.

In Monday’s episode of the ABC summer show, both men were sent home by Chris Harrison after being pulled apart by producers.

“We have a zero tolerance policy. We stand behind that, period,” Harrison said. “That’s not what Paradise is about… and so, we have sent both Jordan and Christian home.”

Estrada clearly wasn’t heartbroken by Lopez-Alvar’s rejection, however, and we’re waiting for a crossover of our favorite reality shows any day now.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images