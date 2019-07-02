’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Reportedly Throws Fire Extinguisher Through Jay Smith’s Window, Facing Charges

Ashley Martson is facing criminal charges after she admitted to throwing a fire extinguisher through her estranged husband Jay Smith‘s window. The couple, who had first met during Season 6 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, are currently in the midst of a messy divorce following a second alleged cheating scandal involving Smith and a mysterious woman.

According to Cumberland County court records obtained by Starcasm, on Wednesday, June 19, just three days after she admitted to the crime, a single charge of simple assault and one charge of criminal mischief were placed against Martson.

The charges stem from the incident weeks prior, which the former couple recently opened up about during an Instagram Live with 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates.

“So this is what happened. I am here chillin’ one night with my friends, cooking. Two girls was over,” Smith explained, according to In Touch Weekly. “This is my house and if I want to bring a bunch of girls over, it’s my place.”

Smith went on to recall that he had heard a knock at the door and said “someone had their hands over the pee hole – she got her hands over the pee hole.”

“I was like, ‘I”m not expecting no one, I’m not going to open my door if someone have their hands over it,” he said, explaining that Martson knocked a second time and after knocking a third time, “a fire extinguisher f–king smashed through my f–king window, hit my friend in the head. It was Ashley.”

Telling her side of the story, Martson admitted to the incident, stating, “I just want to clear the air a little bit. Yes, I threw a f–ing fire extinguisher through his front window. Let me explain why.”

“Only because it was set up that way,” she said, alleging that after Smith had moved out, she allowed him to take her son’s PlayStation and they had arranged for her to pick it up at a later date.

Martson explained that she had received a text asking her to come over to pick up the game console and that she “went to his house, knocked on the door, he knew it was me, someone said, ‘Hey Jay, your wife’s at the door,’ whoever was in the house.”

“And he said, ‘F— that hoe,’ after [he] just told me in a text message to come pick up the PlayStation. And I was like, ‘Hell no.’ So yes, I sure did take the fire extinguisher off the wall and smashed his front window,” she admitted.

Neither Martson nor Smith have commented on news that charges have been filed.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.