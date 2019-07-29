’90 Day Fiance’: Ashley Martson Is ‘Dying Inside’ Over Divorce From Jay Smith

The second half of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? tell-all season finale episode kicked off with another examination of where Ashley Martson‘s relationship with estranged husband Jay Smith stands. As the other couples struggled to understand why the two stayed together while Smith cheated on her, Martson broke into tears while describing how hard divorcing Smith has been. At one point, she said she is “dying inside.”

Smith admitted to sleeping with Martson and two other women while in the U.S. This caused Paola Mayfield to chuckle as she asked Martson how many times she filed for divorce.

“It was two, but I don’t know why it’s so f—ing funny,” Martson said as she began to tear up. “I’m sorry that I took vows and I decided to try to work though my marriage. It’s not f– funny.”

Mayfield then accused Martson of not taking anything seriously, and Martson shut her down by telling her to “shut the f– up.” Mayfield still spoke though, saying it was a good thing that Martson would get a divorce now.

“Honestly, I’m dying inside, just so you all know. Like, I’ve sat in my bed for two weeks straight, trying to take care of my kids, I lost 23 pounds… I’m hurt,” Martson said. “We’re getting a divorce and it hurts because I love him. I still love him.”

Next, Smith tried to defend himself, insisting they were missing part of the story and there was “a lot more going on.” Martson said she was frustrated that he always threw the issues back at her, and he kept saying Martson was not thinking about why he hurt her.

Martson said he has no idea what he was talking about at first, but then she suggested maybe she was “controlling” him by holding his green card over his head during their marriage.

“Ultimately, it was because I loved him and I was scared,” she said. “I didn’t want to lose him. I didn’t want him to go out and find somebody else. I couldn’t help that and I don’t know why I thought me being controlling would stop what he was doing… I was miserable.”

“No matter what, we can’t go on,” Smith said. “It’s just not going to work… the age difference, everything. She is controlling and stuff like that… It’s just not gonna work.”

Martson then took responsibility for the way things turned out, before Smith could not say with any certainty that the relationship was over.

“I love her. Like, I changed my life completely for her. All I get is arguments. She treats me like a kid and stuff like that.”

At the end of the segment, Martson agreed that she does not see how a couple could come back from this.

Martson, 33, first filed for divorce from Smith back in January, but she withdrew the filing when he rushed to the hospital after she was hospitalized for lupus symptoms. She filed for divorce a second time in April after discovering Smith, 20, cheated on her again.

Smith is reportedly in danger of being deported, while Martson recently hinted that she is done with the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Photo credit: TLC