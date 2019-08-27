’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Dishes on What Was Cut From the Show

There is no denying that Ashley Martson has had an up and down ride with 90 Day Fiancé, and she is finally revealing what exactly was cut from the TLC series. Speaking with In Touch Weekly earlier this month, Martson, who was featured on Season 6 of the popular TLC series with estranged husband Jay Smith, opened up about her time on the series.

“There was a lot of editing and cutting that was done, but just a lot of back and forth, he said she said kind of stuff between Jay and I,” Martson said, revealing that a segment on the 90 Day Fiancé tell-all in which she discussed a fake Instagram account Smith had created had been cut.

“We did talk about it on the tell-all, but it didn’t make the cut,” she said. “I know it looks like he said I was doing something and I just bolted, but there was a lot of conversation about what he was saying I was doing. They kind of just do what they want with that footage.”

While Martson may seem okay with the editing, telling the outlet that she is “just trying to stick to my contract” and that they “know that they do editing and things, and we sign off on that,” she certainly didn’t seem that way in February of this year, when she slammed the series in a scathing Instagram post.

“We have been asked to be very deceptive about many things during our run with the show,” she wrote. “We have been asked (and agreed for some time) to fake our relationship by not posting anything that makes us appear that we are together.”

“We will be working with the necessary parties to find a solution to the constant deception and lies we are being asked to participate in as it is not conducive to the very real consequences that potentially exist for us,” she continued. “Personally, I thought this show was just for entertainment & that’s what we were told.”

Speaking with In Touch Weekly, Martson explained that the violation of her NDA was prompted following her first season on 90 Day Fiancé, which left the state of her relationship with Smith in limbo.

“We were trying to hide our relationship, but you can’t hide your relationship when you’re on national TV. People were catching us out, taking pictures, saying we were frauding and all this stuff,” she said. “All the heat of social media sort of came down on me and I was just over it; it’s like you can’t make me hide for 8 months if I’m still married, it’s too hard. So I kind of had a breakdown, basically saying ‘we are together. They asked us to hide it, but it is what it is.’ But we kind of worked through that.”

In July of this year, Martson seemingly announced her departure from the show.