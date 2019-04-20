’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Celebrates Girls’ Night out Amid Jay Smith Cheating Scandal

90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson put aside her relationship drama for a night out with her friends Friday night, chronicling the adventures on her Instagram Story.

The mother of two shared a couple of photos from a restaurant with two of her friends. One clip showed the three friends making a toast. Martson, 31, also shared a photo one of her friends posted that included the added sticker “No Bae Just Rosé.”

Martson and her husband, 20-year-old Jay Smith, have been one of the most publicized 90 Day Fiance stars due to allegations of Smith cheating on Martson. On April 17, Martson fanned the flames of speculation that they broke up during a Q&A Instagram Story session with fans.

“It’s all fun [and] games until you’re a– gets deported,” she wrote on her Story, even tagging Smith. “Have fun at the strip club with MY money and MY car you’re driving around without a license! Bye Felicia Cancelled.”

Another fan asked if she planned to have children with Smith, and her blunt response was “hell no.” Then, one fan asked if another 90 Day Fiance star, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, was correct in claiming Martson was single.

“We must not go against what the Queen says. I don’t want to die today,” Martson replied, referring to a scene in which Limas shouted that whoever went against the queen would die.

Cheating allegations against Smith came to light after Martson found Smith had accounts on dating sites. Then came a series of strange circumstances. Martson was hospitalized for complications from lupus and Smith rushed to her side, but it was also reported that Martson filed for divorce. Martson withdrew the filing days later.

In mid-February, Martson broke a non-disclosure agreement, claiming she never split with Smith.

“Since I’m such a ‘money-hungry scammer,’ I’m breaking the NDA and surprise: Jay and I have never separated since the day we were married,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “Breaking the NDA means I won’t be paid a dime for future shows. We were made to act as if our relationship was no longer active.”

She claimed She and Smith were “asked to be very deceptive about many things during our run with the show” and asked to refrain from posting anything that made them look as though they were together.

In March, Martson had plastic surgery, telling Radar Online she “had lines on her forehead that she wanted to get rid of” and wanted to correct her upper lip.

Martson and Smith first appeared in 90 Day Fiance Season 6. They are expected to appear in the fourth season of spin-off series, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After.

The other couples appearing on the show are Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno; Colt Johnson and Lima; Russ and Paola Mayfield; Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet; and Nicole Nafzinger and Azan M’Raouni.