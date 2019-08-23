’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Asks for Help After Inmates Discover Her Address

90 Day Fiancé‘s Ashley Martson reached out to fans for help after revealing she has been receiving mail from unknown inmates at a Pennsylvania correctional facility. Taking to her Instagram Story Thursday, Martson asked her followers to weigh in with their own knowledge of the prison system after being on the other end of some disturbing missives.

“Can someone explain to me how inmates continuously get my address?!? I don’t get it!” she wrote. “DM me please this is a serious question.”

The TLC star followed up by posting a photo of a letter she had received, with the envelope indicating it came from within the state prison system and her address redacted.

Fans reached out to Martson with their own experiences and confirmed that the address inmates have been sending mail to is that of her family before her recent move.

“Watch that whole thing with your address and the inmates. I hope that’s your old address,” one fan DMd Martson, who shared the response on her Story. They then implicated Martson’s estranged husband, Jay Smith, who was taken into custody and transferred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding in July following his violation of a protection order taken out by Martson. He was released last month. “Your ex probably wrote that down in prison,” the follower continued. “They pass s— like that around. Trade it for other things. At least that’s how it was when I worked at Cumberland County.”

Another wrote, “They get contraband cell phones and a simple google search. I’ve been in corrections 8 years [laughing out loud].”

Following the slew of advice, Martson followed up, “Posted a few responses for the people who DMd me asking me to share. I no longer live at that address and only use a P.O. Box, Thank god! It’s still a question and I get it now! I didn’t realize they had the resources they do!”

