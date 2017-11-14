’90 Day Fiancé’ Fans Think Aika Is Using Josh for His Money

Fans of 90 Day Fiance believe they’ve got Season 5’s Aika all figured out. She was only just introduced as the fiance of Josh, a 43-year-old from Mesa, Arizona, yet fans have taken to the internet to voice their predictions. Mostly, they’re comparing her to Anfisa — the reviled Russian transplant from Season 4, who was taken for a gold-digger.

Admittedly, Josh and Aika have a questionable origin story. They met on a dating app after Josh’s search had “accidentally” led outside his local area. They chatted for months before Josh finally flew to the Philippines, and proposed to Aika after meeting her in person for only five days.

However, the fans seem more eager to put the blame on Aika herself. They point out her red bottoms, her loud and pointed wish for a Porsche, and a moment in the show where she tells Josh, “You know you’re my provider, right?”

As the premise of the show dictates, Aika is in the United States on a K-1 visa, which allows those who are betrothed to Americans to enter the country prior to their wedding. The couple has ninety days to marry before the visa expires, leaving Josh and Aika little time to get to know each other and get used to living together.

Still, Josh’s pace might not be so surprising in context. While it’s true that Josh only spent five days with Aika before proposing, they communicated online for months beforehand. In addition, Josh stated on camera that he’s been married twice before, so he knows precisely what he’s getting into. At 43, perhaps he’s just too mature to waste time.

Both Josh and Aika are confounding fans this season by remaining off social media. Many of the show’s loyal followers have called it early — they believe that by the end of the season, Josh and Aika will no longer be together.