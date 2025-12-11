2 TV Icons Make Surprise Cameos on ‘The Amazing Race’ Finale

The Amazing Race finalists were in for the surprise of a lifetime as two TV icons met them along the way during Wednesday’s Season 38 finale of the CBS show.

As finalists Jag and Jas Bains, Kyland Young and Taylor Hale, and Joseph and Adam Abdin made their way back to New York City to reunite with Phil Keoghan and vie for the $1 million prize, they made an important stop along the way on a legendary street.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spoiler alert: The following contains spoilers for the Season 38 finale of The Amazing Race.

After a mad dash to the Empire State Building kicked off their return to the Big Apple, the teams were sent by none other than Cookie Monster to pick up a special package for him at a bakery and deliver it to Sesame Street, of course! And Cookie Monster wasn’t the only Muppet to make a cameo on The Amazing Race, as it was Oscar the Grouch who popped out of his trash can to provide the teams with their next clue.

From Sesame Street, the teams rushed to the fabric store Spandez House, where they had to search the shelves for 16 bolts of specific fabric that they then delivered to the Fashion Institute of Technology.

Their next clue took the teams to Terminal Stage 1 at Seret Studios in Brooklyn, where they completed an Amazing Race-themed crossword puzzle to reveal their final clue. It was Jag and Jas who got the clue to the final location first, and the brother duo rushed off to Yankee Stadium, where they were crowned the Season 38 winners.

Young and Hale were second to arrive, while Joseph and Adam came in third place.

Jas Bains and Jag Bains from the CBS Original Series THE AMAZING RACE, Season 38 (Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Jag and Jas have been frontrunners throughout the entire season, winning six legs of the race, so it came as no shock that the Big Brother Season 25 winner and his brother ultimately were the ones to take home the $1 million prize.

“Being the first Big Brother winner to also win The Amazing Race was very special,” said Jag.

Relive The Amazing Race action with Season 38 now streaming on Paramount+.