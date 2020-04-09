'Sister Wives': How Kody and Christine Brown Marked Their Anniversary While Quarantined

✖

The Sister Wives family may be hunkered down in quarantine with the rest of the world, but not even the coronavirus pandemic could keep Kody and Christina Brown from marking their wedding anniversary with a low-key home renovation date. The TLC couple, who just celebrated their 26th anniversary, told Us Weekly all about how they celebrated the milestone while practicing social distancing.

"We actually had this great plan to put a door in our house because our whole upstairs is a loft and we haven’t had a door to our bedroom," Christine told the outlet. "We went to the hardware store following social distancing rules, of course, but they didn’t have what we were looking for so we had to order it. So we had a Home Depot date. Then we made one of our favorite dinners and ate with the girls and played games."

Christine continued that the secret to their 26 years of marriage was reading Outwitting the Devil: The Secret to Freedom and Success by Napoleon Hill, which she said helped define their "real purpose" in life. "The biggest problem people are having right now is that they don’t have a purpose in their daily lives," she explained. "So I think we all need to reconnect and figure out what that purpose is. If our purpose is family and communication then we’ll find new ways to do that, even if we can’t have face-to-face communication. Right now our family is so spread out so it’s been important for us to find new ways to connect and to rekindle that sense of purpose.”

Kody explained that as the coronavirus pandemic continues, "normal life has ceased" for him and wives Christine, Meri, Robyn and Janelle, as well as their 18 children. "We’re all working from home, however, some of us are not able to do necessary travel for work, and some of our entire industries are shut down," he said. "Two of my wives run an online business so they are still working remotely but they aren’t able to do some of the in-person tasks they normally do. Overall, there have been some setbacks and some things have slowed down significantly."

Janelle added to the magazine she wished the whole family lived under one roof. "We’re having to be so separate,” she explained. “We have to limit family gatherings, and if we were together, our exposure would be one less person going to the grocery store instead of doing it for separate households.”