'Bachelor' Alum Michelle Money's Daughter Has Immense Pressure on Her Brain, at Risk of Infection

Days after Bachelor alum Michelle Money revealed that her daughter, Brielle, was in the ICU on life support after a skateboarding accident, her ex-husband and Brielle's father, Ryan Money, has revealed an update about the 15-year-old's condition. On Friday, Ryan took to Instagram to pen a lengthy message about his daughter's well-being, telling his followers that he and Michelle, unfortunately, received some "negative news" about Brielle. He told his followers that not only does Brielle, who is currently in a medically induced coma because of her injuries, have immense pressure on her brain, but she is also at risk of infection due to her current state.

Ryan's message began by commenting on photos of a CT scan of Brielle's skull, which indicated that swelling had gone down. However, he went on to note that on Thursday night, his daughter "had the worst night since she has been there." He said that her progress took a step back as the "pressure in her brain was almost twice as high as it has ever been." Ryan continued to write that Brielle also had fluid in her lungs, which has since been sucked out, as well as congestion in her sinuses. Due to her injuries and the symptoms that she has been experiencing, he noted that she is at risk of infection and that she is currently on antibiotics as a result.

"They have since got her pressure down a bit but are giving her much larger doses of medicine," Ryan continued. "They said that if her numbers get up that high again they will have to put her in a deeper comatose state/ medically induced coma. They have been trying to wean her off of these drugs and it does not seem like that is going to happen today. - we have had a bit of negative news today. Been a tough one." Ryan ended his caption by thanking everyone for their kind thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Michelle originally opened up about her daughter's scary accident and hospitalization on Monday.

"Brielle was in terrible skateboarding accident and is in the ICU on life support," she wrote about her daughter. "She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull. She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain. She is in amazing hands up at Primary Children's Hospital. Please- I am asking for prayers. I believe in the power of communication with whatever God you believe in."

"The energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real," the former reality star continued. "In whatever form you commune with your Higher Power, please as a desperate mother, I am begging you to do so. She needs support and healing right now. And if you could send one up for me as well, I would appreciate it."