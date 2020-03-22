'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Justin Bihag Complains About Hospital Not Testing Him for Coronavirus Amid Upper Respiratory Infection

Across the country, the coronavirus outbreak has caused governments on a local, state and national scale to call for extreme measures and impacting the economy. With the threat of COVID-19 increasing, hospitals are being overrun with patients and testing kits for the coronavirus are becoming scarce, though an FDA rapid test is soon to be available.

Justin Bihag of Dog The Bounty Hunter fame saw that firsthand. He checked into the hospital where he was diagnosed with an upper respiratory infection. A symptom of the coronavirus, Bihag said he was not given a test however. President Donald Trump has held daily briefings on the nation's plan on attacking the virus, even enlisting a 15-day plan.

Bihag first documented his trip to the hospital on March 17 by sharing with his followers that he was heading to the hospital to be checked whether or not he had the coronavirus.

"Feeling how I feel, I’m headed to go get tested for CoronaVirus! Just for safety, I’ve felt great everyday, but starting last night and today, it’s like a truck ran me over," he wrote. "If I made it through losing a leg, burying a brother, and losing what I have, and I have it, like wtf?"

A day later, he revealed his diagnosis but that a test was not administered for him.

I wait hours, literally, they mask me, get an IV, EKG, & X-ray to find out I have an upper respiratory infection with Bronchitis, which are two huge symptoms of CoronaVirus, but don’t TEST me for CoronaVirus? Wtf? My Own Doctor gives me the test tomorrow morning! Y no test? Hmmm pic.twitter.com/mCbbksS5Fl — Justin D. Bihag (@JustinDBihag23) March 19, 2020

About a week prior to all of this, Bihag didn't seem to be too worried about the incoming threat.

"I’m 37 now, and I think in my lifetime, there’s been a dozen “end of the world” scenarios since I came out the womb lol," he wrote. "CoronaVirus should be scared of me!"

In other Dog The Bounty Hunter news, Duane "Dog" Chapman has found love again. According to The Sun, Chapman is in a relationship with Francie Frane. His daughter, Lyssa, seems to be thrilled that her father has found such a deep connection with Frane.

"Francie has been very respectful to all the kids - and to Beth's memory - and my dad is the same way with Bob and their children," she said in the report. "They go to church three times a week and dad is trying to give up smoking - she is a good woman for my dad."