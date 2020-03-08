Nashville Tornado: Duggar Family Members Jason and James Join in Relief Efforts

Several high-profile names have come together to help Nashville in the wake of a deadly tornado and storm system that ripped through the city and parts of Tennessee.

The disaster left at least nine dead in the immediate aftermath, leveled 40 buildings, damaged countless others, and left those in the city shaken.

"A tornado skipped across the county," Nashville Mayor John Cooper told the Tennessean during an emergency shelter visit Tuesday morning. "You do have people at the hospital and frankly there have been fatalities."

President Donald Trump visited the damaged city on Friday and countless others have stepped up to raise money or donate to the recovery across the area. This includes country legend Garth Brooks, Taylor Swift, Dan+Shay, and Chris Young all stepping up to donate money.

Some members of the Duggar family opted to donate their time and effort in the clean up instead of tossing money into the pile. The family shared a photo of Jason and James Duggar helping with the cleanup in a devastated area.

"Praying for those in central Tennessee who have lost so much this week!! Jason and James are there helping with the cleanup and recovery alongside hundreds of volunteers. Our hearts are with all the families affected by the deadly tornados!!" the caption on the photo read.

The photos showed the two hard at work on some equipment while others included the devastation and houses that were lost to the storm.

President Trump spoke out on the deadly storm earlier in the week while announcing he would be visiting the area on Friday.

"Before I begin, I want to send my warm wishes to the great people of Tennessee in the wake of the horrible and very vicious tornado that killed at least 19 people and injured many more," Trump said citing the death toll at the time. "We're working with the leaders in Tennessee, including their great Gov. Bill Lee to make sure that everything is done properly. FEMA is already on the ground, and I will be going there on Friday. Our hearts are full of sorrow for the lives that were lost."

Trump closed out his speech by noting that the tornados were "vicious" and being in their path means "bad things happen, really bad things happen."