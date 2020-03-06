'The View' Former Co-Host Elisabeth Hasselbeck to Guest Host 7 Years After Exit

Elisabeth Hasselbeck is returning to The View panel as a guest host seven years after she ended her 10-year stint on the ABC daytime talk show. Scheduled to appear on March 11, the "OG of the conservative seat" is back, the network teased during Friday's broadcast, teasing, "you know she's not afraid to share her view."

Hasselbeck's guest host spot, filling in for panelist Sunny Hostin, was first announced Tuesday by moderator Whoopi Goldberg, who mentioned the news while discussing the Nashville tornado that killed at least 24 people in Middle Tennessee in the early morning that day.

"I need to start on a very serious note," Goldberg said at the start of the show. "Last night, a number of tornadoes tore through Nashville and rural Tennessee claiming the lives of at least 19 people thus far. We are thinking about everyone dealing with this."

Goldberg continued, "Our friend Elisabeth lives there and I wanted to make sure she and her family were OK, and they are alright. Lissie, we'll see you next week when you're a guest co-host."

Meghan McCain, the current conservative voice on the panel, chimed in, "She's the only woman I would give up my chair for. She can sit in the conservative chair anytime. She's the OG. I love her."

News of Hasselbeck's return drew some spirited responses on all sides from viewers.

@TheView if Elisabeth comes back,iam done with the view,it's bad enough with Meghan,so many choices,why are they ruining the View?Keep Ana Navarro. — elba rosado (@elbarosado5) March 6, 2020

Elisabeth Hasselbeck is co-hosting #TheView next week &fans are upset having to deal w/2 conservatives yet have no problem w/conservatives dealing w/all liberals -shows they’re double standards & hypocrisy. Claim everyone has the right to an opinion as long as it’s theirs🤣🤣🤣🤣 — AKADougsWife🥰 (@mimisooner) March 6, 2020

"Saw Elisabeth Hasselbeck is coming back next week! I know most folks are dreading it! I personally don't mind, TBH!" another wrote.

A different viewer chimed in, "I have ZERO issues with [Hasselbeck] joining the table as a guest host OR possibly rejoining The View, although my preference would be [Ana Navarro]. ALL viewpoints are needed, just not liberal ones. That's how we learn from each other. That is all."

