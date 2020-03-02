'Bachelorette' Fans React Strongly to Clare Crawley Being Named Next ABC Star

Bachelor Nation is all over the place after Clare Crawley was announced Monday as the star of The Bachelorette Season 16 on Good Morning America. The ABC leading lady, who first appeared during Juan Pablo Galavis’ 2014 season of The Bachelor, is the oldest Bachelorette in the series' history at 38, turning 39 during the production of the show.

"I am looking for a man that is just like my dad. Strong, loving, gentle, compassionate and just a real, genuine, kind man," Crawley said of her dream man before coming in as runner-up in Galavis' season.

Crawley appeared Bachelor in Paradise in 2015, but went home early after failing to find a connection in Mexico. In 2018, Crawley returned to TV for Bachelor Winter Games, where she romanced both Benoit Beauséjour-Savard and Christian Rauch. While she went home single, at the reunion special, Crawley revealed she had reconnected with Beauséjour-Savard, who popped the question on live TV. Their romance was short-lived, however, and in April 2018, the couple announced they had split.

Now that Crawley has another chance at finding love on The Bachelorette, keep scrolling to see what Bachelor Nation thinks of her upcoming season.