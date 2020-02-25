'Dog's Most Wanted': Duane 'Dog' Chapman Posts 'Beware' Photo With Son Leland and Crew Amid Season 2 Speculation

Dog's Most Wanted fans are feeling hopeful for a second season after Duane "Dog" Chapman shared a photo to Instagram last week that eagle-eyed followers noticed contained a professional-grade camera. The future of the WGN America show featuring the Dog the Bounty Hunter star officially still hangs in the balance, with the network staying mum on if it will get a sophomore season, but Chapman's photo with his son Leland Chapman and their bounty hunting crew has viewers feeling optimistic.

"BEWARE OF THE DOG !!" the reality personality captioned the photo cryptically, with one fan commenting, "OMG ARE U FILMING?!"

"OMG I SEE A CAMERA!" another added.

Dog's Most Wanted fans were unsure what was to come after a report from TMZ earlier this month claiming the show was "on the backburner" for the network amid the recent announcement that its primetime block would now be home to a news show called News Nation, set to air from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, the timeslot Dog's Most Wanted had previously occupied.

The delay in filming also had fans worried, as Dog told Entertainment Tonight he was looking forward to filming directly after the holidays.

"What a terrible year I had," he told the outlet. "Ended this year with Beth being gone, so I know that 2020 has got to be better cause nothing can be that bad."

"I'm just gonna kick off the new year," he continued. "I'm hoping to start season two on Dog's Most Wanted right after the holidays are over and so I'm gonna be the most bounty hunter they've ever seen. We're going to go after all the dangerous, no-good bastards that we can, so I'm kinda looking forward to beating up all the bad guys."

