JWoww's Ex-Husband Roger Mathews' Reported New Girlfriend Revealed

JWoww's ex-husband reportedly has a new woman in his life. According to TMZ, Roger Mathews has been dating a hairdresser named Danielle Miele. The publication also reported that Miele wants to stay out of the spotlight, despite the fact that her new beau is well-known for his connection to his reality TV star ex-wife.

TMZ reported that Mathews and Miele met in May at a concert in New Jersey. He was reportedly going through a hard time around the period when they met, but that Miele was in the right place at the right time.

Miele has reportedly met Mathews' two children, Meilani and Greyson, whom he shares with the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star. However, she has supposedly never stayed the night at Mathews' place when the kids were with him. JWoww, whose real name is Jenni Farley, has reportedly not met Miele as of yet, but she is aware that Mathews is dating the hairdresser.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Mathews (@rogermathewsnj) on Jan 27, 2020 at 5:58pm PST

JWoww and Mathews split in September 2018 after about three years of marriage. Following the news of their break-up, the couple found themselves in the midst of a bit of relationship drama, according to Us Weekly. In December, Mathews posted a series of Instagram videos in which he claimed that his ex was "hysterically shouting" and that she threatened to call the police on him after a fight.

On Jersey Shore Family Vacation, JWoww explained that she didn't want to talk about her split or her relationship issues publicly.

"I didn't want to talk about it publicly, out of respect for my children," she said in an August 2019 episode of the show, per Us Weekly. "So when those videos came out, I feel like it was a really, really low blow by Roger."

"I thought silence was the greater good," JWoww continued to tell her friend and co-star, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi on the show.

"It is, for your kids," Polizzi responded. "And who wants this s– out in the public, anyway? I guess he does."

"As bad as our relationship got, I stayed f–ing quiet, because that's what you're supposed to do," JWoww replied. "So to me, the ultimate betrayal is the fact that he went public."

JWoww and Mathews' divorce was finalized in August 2019. Like her ex, the Jersey Shore star has also moved on after the split. She has been in an on and off relationship with Zack Clayton since March 2019.