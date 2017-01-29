Zendaya Slams Body Shamer On Twitter After He Mocks A Fan

Zendaya just made this woman’s dreams come true, while also taking a stand against body shamers, PopSugar reports.

On Friday, Jan. 27, the actress noticed a (now-deleted) tweet of a woman being body shamed and knew she needed to respond. The original tweet said to “never trust” a female who posts a photo of only the top half of her body.

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:49pm PST

“Stumbling across this is stupid sh*t, she is fine as hell head to toe and guaranteed doesn’t know you exist my man,” Zendaya responded. “As for her, slay on queen.”

Zendaya then asked her 7.4 million followers to find her so she could offer a modeling job for her clothing line, Daya by Zendaya.

“Can we find her @….I’d love for her to be a @dayabyzendaya model,” the 20-year-old tweeted.

im really speechless right now because becoming a plus size model has been my number one goal — honey dip (@_illestCee) January 28, 2017

The actress finally found the woman and she was “speechless.”

