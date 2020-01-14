‘You’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

Joe Goldberg is officially coming back to the small screen, with Netflix renewing the popular thriller You for a third season. TVLine reports that Penn Badgley‘s Joe and Victoria Pedretti‘s Love will both return for the next season, which is expected to arrive sometime in 2021. Co-creators Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti will return as executive producers and Gamble will serve as showrunner.

You premiered on Lifetime in September 2018 and began streaming on Netflix that December, where it became a hit. The series was moved to Netflix for its second season, which premiered in December 2019. Season 1 found Joe in Brooklyn, where he became infatuated with aspiring writer Guinivere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). The two had a relationship before things went sour and Joe — spoilers ahead — kills Beck in a glass book vault.

In Season 2, Joe makes his way to Los Angeles to start fresh with a new identity, quickly falling for Love. But she’s not what she seems, harboring a murderous past of her own that causes Joe to hate her for being so similar to him. The end of the season also revealed that Love is pregnant with Joe’s child, setting up a Season 3 in which the two characters remain connected.

“Even Joe says, pretty unequivocally, that they’re not soulmates,” Badgley told TVLine. “He’s afraid of her at the end. Basically, it’s set up for Season 3 in a way where they would be each other’s arch nemesis.”

Badgley also reflected on his character’s impending fatherhood, musing that Joe probably won’t be the best parent. “Probably not. Does he have it in him, in that he’s a human being? Is it possible? Sure,” he said. “And if there’s anything that can change a person, it’s parenthood. But I don’t know that Joe can or should change. I certainly don’t know if he will change.”

The season finale ended with Joe and Beck moving into a suburban home together, where Joe catches a glimpse of his female neighbor, potentially setting up another one of his obsessions.

“It’s definitely a dangerous cycle,” Badgley said. “It’s kind of like old patterns and habits. We recognize them more as we get older, and we often find that they’re extremely hard to break. Maybe that’s what we’re seeing with him? His particular cycle is so awful. Technically, he has improved. Yes, he was going to kill Love, but he stopped when she told him she was pregnant. I really don’t know what’s in store there.”

Photo Credit: Netflix