WWE’s Becky Lynch Suffers Career-Altering Injury

Becky Lynch has been pulled from the No Mercy pay-per-view event after suffering an injury, Wrestling News reports.



It’s unclear exactly what happened or to what extent Lynch has been injured, but an inside source confirmed she won’t be making it to No Mercy.

WWE.com still lists Lynch on the match line-up, and it’s unlikely they’ll release an official statement until the pay-per-view.

Lynch was set to face off against Alexa Bliss to defend the Smackdown Women’s Championship, but it looks like her career is going to have to be put on hold.

We wish you a speedy recovery, Becky!

