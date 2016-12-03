Woman’s $130 Wedding Ring Photo Goes Viral

A woman in Tennessee posted a photo of her wedding rings on Facebook that has since gone viral, but not becasue of how big the diamond is, but becasue they only cost $130. Her post is reminding people that when it comes to marriage, it isn’t the size or cost of the ring that counts, it’s about the love behind it.

Ariel Desiree McRae says that she doesn’t care much about jewelry, but not because she doesn’t like it. What she cares about are the feelings behind the jewelry. This is why it didn’t matter to her how much her wedding rings cost, as long as they were given to her with love – and that she got to marry her best friend.

“My husband doesn’t have a lot, neither of us do,” she said. “We scrape and scrape to pay bills and put food in our bellies.”

The couple did manage to gather enough money to purchase a beautiful set of matching sterling silver rings for their wedding day that cost about $130. The day she and husband, Quinn, went to the jewelry store to purchase their rings, the clerk made a rude, but eye opening comment.

“Y’all, can you believe that some men get these as engagement rings? How pathetic,” McRae recalled the clerk said.

At that moment, McRae saw her husband’s face fall in embarrassment. He had admitted before that he was afraid McRae wouldn’t want to marry him because he couldn’t afford a more expensive ring, which McRae says would never happen. So, as McRae purchased the rings, she replied, “It isn’t the ring that matters, it is the love that goes into buying one that is.”

In her post, McRae wonders about how our country got to the point where the price tag on a ring was more important than how two people felt about each other. Just because the price tag is high, doesn’t mean that the love is any more real.

Do you agree with McRae?

