Woman Runs Over Estranged Husband Before Jumping Off Bridge

A woman waited for her husband to get out of family and ran him over with her car before jumping to her death.

The Martinez, California, woman sat in her parked car outside the Family Law center. When her husband exited the building she intentionally ran him over. She also hit two other victims before fleeing the scene and ultimately crashing her car into a center divider. From there, she jumped off the Benicia bridge.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The woman, whose name is being withheld until authorities can positively identify her body, was apparently estranged from her husband. It’s likely this was the cause of her actions, though it has yet to be confirmed.

All three victims of the hit-and-run suffered moderate injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the woman’s family and friends during this difficult time.

[ H/T ABC 7 ]