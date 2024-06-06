Twitch Streamer JoshOG's Mom Murdered by Estranged Husband

Twitch streamer Josh"JoshOG" recently shared devastating news about his mother, Cindy Gobble. The announcement came after an initial tweet on June 1, where he mentioned a "family emergency" and expressed uncertainty about his return to streaming.

JoshOG, known for his gaming content, took to X to reveal the heartrending details. He stated that discussing the situation was the "hardest thing" he had ever done. The 31-year-old streamer disclosed that his mother had been abducted from her North Carolina residence by her estranged spouse.

In an emotional message, JoshOG shared, "Thursday night my sweet mom Cindy Gobble was kidnapped and taken from her home in North Carolina by her separated husband." He described the agonizing 30-hour wait following the issuance of Ashanti alerts – a type of alert issued when there is "evidence of physical endangerment, abduction, or kidnapping," according to the NC Center for Missing Persons.

The streamer's life changed when authorities discovered his mother's body. "Yesterday they found my mom in a field along with Greg who murdered my mom then killed himself," he wrote. He added, "I'm trying to process what happened but it all seems like a nightmare until I realize I'll never be able to tell my Mom I love her again."

The Davie County Sheriff's Office confirmed the grim discovery. Deputies found the bodies of Cynthia (Cindy) and Greg Gobble in a wooded area just inside Iredell County, according to WFMY News 2. Investigators determined that Greg had shot Cynthia before turning the gun on himself.

The tragedy began to unfold when family members, unable to reach the couple, contacted authorities. Deputies, performing a welfare check at Cynthia's Mocksville home, found her purse, wallet, and insulin left behind. Both their phones were off, and Cynthia's social media accounts had gone silent.

As concern grew, officers and family members checked various locations and made electronic attempts to locate the couple. Greg's white Ford truck was also missing. These circumstances led to the issuance of the Ashanti Alert on May 30.

The following day, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office informed Davie County deputies of the discovery of two bodies. The scene, off Sheffield Road, yielded both the murder weapon and Greg's Ford truck. Authorities stated that there were no additional suspects and no continuing danger to the public.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org or by texting "START" to 88788.