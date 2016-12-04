Woman Attacked And Left For Dead, Walks Out Of Hospital A Month Later

A young woman who survived a brutal beating ended up walking out of the hospital, Saturday.

18-year-old Evelyn Bunte hadn’t been out of the hospital in almost a month, after the attack on Galvez Ave. in northeast Fort Worth left her temporarily paralyzed and partially blind.

According to Bunte’s father and Fox 4, she was shot in the head 3 times, stabbed, beaten, possibly strangled and left for dead by her attackers. Truly horrible. There are even still bullet fragments are still lodged in parts of her body. She was unable to walk after the attack, and can only see shapes and colors.

Victor Brunte, her father, said it was beyond hard to see his daughter in this state:

It was probably the worst thing I’ve ever had to experience in my life; to see my daughter laying there like that, in that condition.

The family thinks the attack may have been targeted. They say she moved to Texas, hoping for a fresh start, but got involved with the wrong group of people. Fort Worth Police have made no arrests yet.

“I hope they get caught, that’s all I have to say, because they don’t understand how much pain they’ve put me through,” said Evelyn.

Evelyn has progressed from lying in a hospital bed, unable to feed herself, to being able to walk by herself. Her father says Christmas will be beautiful for him and his family.

She will be in physical therapy five days a week, for a few months, but doctors think her vision will continue to improve.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Evelyn as she makes her recovery.

