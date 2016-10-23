Woman Arrested For Plotting To Kill Her Husband On Halloween

A Washington woman has been arrested after her plot to have her husband killed on Halloween was exposed.

Martie M. Soderberg Maxwell, 39, wanted to have her husband shot on Halloween night while she took her children to go trick-or-treating. The proposed murderer-for-hire was one of Maxwell’s high school friends, who she had recently reconnected with. After talking on social media, Maxwell and her old friend met at a restaurant, and there she revealed her plan to murder to her husband.

Maxwell told her friend her husband of 15 years had turned verbally and physically abusive, and finally she’d had enough. Maxwell wanted her friend to shoot her husband while she took the kids during Halloween. If that didn’t work, she wanted him shot at his place of work.

However, Maxwell’s rekindled friendship ultimately led to her undoing. After hearing Maxwell’s murder plot, the old friend went directly to police. Law enforcement officers hooked him up with a wire, and Maxwell was arrested for Criminal Solicitation to commit 1st Degree Murder.

[ H/T NBC 4 ]