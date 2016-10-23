Will Ferrell And The Rock To Produce Wrestling Comedy

For his next project, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is going back to his roots. The Ballers actor has teamed up with comedian Will Ferrell to bring a brand new comedy based around real life experiences by Johnson and former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz.

The upcoming series has already been nabbed by Fox and hails from Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions and Ferrell’s Gary Sanchez productions, according to Variety.

Penning the pilot script will be Andrew Gurland, the creator of the FX show Married.

The series is expected to be an hourlong show and will the story will be a behind-the-scenes glimpse into a fictional wrestling organization and the unlikely friendship that forms between a young charismatic character like The Rock, and a super awkward comedy writer that has been launched into the world of professional wrestling.

Here’s what Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had to say about the upcoming project:

“This November will mark the 20th anniversary of my professional wrestling debut. I was 24 years old, putting in the hard work, making $40 bucks per match and had no clue of the long journey that lay ahead of me with characters and backstage stories so colorful you’d think there’s no way that can be true. The entertaining show that goes on in front of the crowd pales in comparison to the insanely entertaining show that goes on backstage. Brian and myself can’t wait to tell our stories.”

Dwayne Johnson and Brian Gewirtz will be joined by Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Production, and Ferrell and his Gary Sanchez Productions Adam McKay in exec producing the show. The studio behind the show will be 20th Century Fox Television.

Gewirtz also dished on the upcoming show. He said: “Coming from Hollywood to the wrestling industry, with its intense backstage atmosphere and larger than life personalities, was a major culture shock. After working in the business for over 15 years, Dwayne and I had encounters and experiences that were unbelievable as well as unforgettable. We can’t wait to bring this project to the fans.”

Executive producer Adam McKay mentioned, “Ferrell and I met in the wrestling ring so doing this show with Dwayne Johnson brings us full circle.”

McKay also said, “And there’s no one more talented (or limber) than Andrew Gurland to steer this project.”

The project is the latest on the slate for Johnson who has become one of the most highly demanded actors in Hollywood. His upcoming films include Fast 8, Rampage, a Baywatch reboot, a San Andreas sequel, Disney animated picture Moana, and he is currently filming the Jumanji reboot in Hawaii.

