Why Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans’ Mom Was Kicked Out Of Delivery Room Revealed

When Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was giving birth to her newest baby girl, Jenelle’s mother, Barbara was kicked out of the delivery room. A friend of Jenelle’s has finally spoken out as to why that happened.

While talking with Real MR Housewife, the friend said, “They asked her to leave because Barbara started calling Jenelle’s sister, Ashleigh.”

Fans of the show will likely remember that Jenelle Evans and her sister Ashleigh have had beef with each other in the past and they don’t exactly get along swimmingly.

The friend continued by saying, “They had asked her not to because Jenelle and Ashleigh do not get along. Ashleigh always calls the tabloids and gives them information about Jenelle, and Jenelle didn’t want that happening.”

“Barbara called her anyway, regardless of them asking her not to,” Jenelle’s friend said.

Eventually Jenelle’s boyfriend, David Eason, “kicked [Barbara] out of the delivery room.”

For the fans wanting to see more of these juicy details, video of this incident was filmed and will be shown on MTV.

“This was all captured on Go Pro Camera footage and will air on Teen Mom 2,” the friend said.

Jenelle’s friend concluded by saying: “It wasn’t a huge fight, but they didn’t their business out there and Ashleigh is notorious for making money off Jenelle. Hence why Barbara was asked to leave.”

Even though there was some intense family drama during the delivery, Jenelle and David Eason look like they couldn’t be any happier now that their adorable baby girl has arrived. The 25-year-old reality star has been sharing a slew of images on Instagram this week from a photo shoot with her newborn baby, and the pics are totally stunning.

Mommy life is the best life. 🌸 #Photoshoot #BabyGirl #EnsleyJolie A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 7, 2017 at 12:53pm PST

[H/T Real MR Housewife]