Why Is Kanye West Meeting With Donald Trump?

Reporters at Trump tower were shocked when rap artist Kanye West walked in for a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump.

C-Span shared a video on Twitter of when Kanye West entered the building.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As the “Fade” rapper waltzed through the doors of the skyscraper in Manhattan, he ignored questions from reporters. West was rocking his blond hair-do with a black sweatshirt, and sporting a huge grin.

After the 15-minute meeting on Tuesday morning, the two told the reporters at the Tower that they discussed “life.”

Twitter user Kirsten Appleton posted a video from a CNN broadcast of this bizarre moment with the caption: “So this just happened. @kanyewest at Trump Tower.”

“We’ve been friends for a long time,” Trump said. “We discussed life.”

While continuing to ignore the reporters, Kanye said, “I just want to take a picture right now.”

According to TMZ, Kanye requested a 15-minute chat with the billionaire real estate mogul but the media has not been informed as to the purpose of the meeting at this time.

As Kanye left, Donald Trump was heard saying, “You take care of yourself, I’ll see you soon.”

Several weeks ago, Kanye made headlines when he announced at one of his concerts that he did not vote in the Presidential election, but if he did; West would have voted for Donald Trump.

While on his Saint Pablo tour in San Jose, the “Fade” rapper said, “I would have voted on Trump.”

Shortly thereafter, Kanye West was hospitalized after suffering from an “emotional breakdown” of sorts.

He is currently undergoing outpatient therapy after spending nine days in the UCLA Medical Center hospital. The incident has caused serious strain on his marriage with Kim Kardashian.

“It’s just been hell for them,” a source close to Kim and Kanye said while chatting Us Weekly. “Kanye’s behavior took a huge toll on their marriage. But Kim feels relieved he is getting the help he needs. She thinks this is what it will take to save him — and help their marriage.” Learn more here.

What are your thoughts about Kanye West meeting with President-elect Donald Trump?

MORE Donald Trump: Graphic Designer Keeps Photoshopping Trump’s Face on the Body of Queen Elizabeth / A California Professor Was Filmed Saying Donald Trump Is A ‘White Supremacist’ / Celebrity Apprentice To Keep Donald Trump as Executive Producer

MORE Kanye West: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Divorce Rumors Are ‘Bulls**t,’ / Kanye West Getting Warnings From Friends About The Kardashian Family, Source Says / Kanye West Makes First Public Appearance Since Leaving The Hospital

[H/T The Wrap]

– – – –

Are you excited for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story? Get your tickets here!