68th Primetime Emmy Awards: What Time Do The 2016 Emmys Start?

What time do the Emmys start tonight? That’s the question being sent via text message and entered on Google all day today. So if you find yourself on the receiving end on “What time do this year’s Emmy Awards start tonight,” you can send them this handy link, because we’ve taken all the guess work on when the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards begin.

Here is what you need to know:

The Jimmy Kimmel hosted 2016 Emmys are live on ABC tonight, September 18th, at 7:00 Eastern and 4:00 PM Pacific at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

But surely you want to know more than just what time the award ceremony starts, right?

How about when does the Red Carpet begin for the big award show? The Red Carpet start time for the 2016 Emmy Awards is 2PM Eastern & 2PM Pacific.

Now that you know when the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards begin, have you checked out who is nominated for what? Luckily for you, ComicBook.com will be covering the show LIVE and you can follow along on Twitter with @ComicBook.

