Watch: Mark Wahlberg Embarrasses Daughter Ella After She Challenges Him To Rap On A Podcast

Ella Wahlberg challeged her dad to rap but majorly regrets it now.

According to PEOPLE, the 13-year-old jokingly challeged her dad to rap on the weekly podcast, The Dan Patrick Show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ella was given a microphone and the first words she said were, “Dad, I want to hear you rap right now.”

Wahlberg, A.K.A Marky Mark was offered an out by going to break but the 45-year-old said, “No, no, no. I got a rap right now.”

Ella grinned in anticipation…untill she heard what her dad began to lay it down,

“I’m your 45-year-old father and I got to rap / and if you keep misbehaving I’m a give your behind a slap/It’s called a spanking / Later on in life you’re gonna thank me / ‘Cause all the advice that I’m giving you is good for you/ and if not, your butt and behind is gonna be black and blue,”

Ella’s expression soon turned sour and she signaled for her dad to stop, clearly embarrassed.

Mark laughed and said, “Don’t cut it down. We’re giving you positive-encouragement raps. It’s good information to help you behave, and then you’re going to earn that phone back, girl.”

Ella’s face made it incredibly clear she didn’t agree.

You can’t take dad’s anywhere when you’re 13.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com