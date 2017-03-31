Watch: Mama June Is in Serious Pain After Skin Removal Surgery

Mama June Shannon underwent a major transformation when she lost a massive amount of weight after a gastric bypass surgery, but the mom of four still had a few more procedures to undergo after her dramatic weight loss.

The last of those surgeries was a skin removal surgery, and the process was documented for Shannon’s reality show, Mama June: From Not to Hot. In a sneak peek of Friday’s episode, shared by PEOPLE, Shannon is in a whole lot of pain after the procedure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“How are you doing,” Shannon’s medical assistant, Brenda, asks her in the clip.

“Doing pretty good,” Shannon responds. “Who put the lumberjack pants on me?”

Brenda reassures Shannon that her family back in Georgia has been notified that the surgery went well.

“I’m glad the girls know I’m okay, because I was worried about them being worried because the surgery took so long,” Shannon says in a voiceover. “I just hope the pain doesn’t last as long as it did last time.”

Shannon’s procedure results will be revealed in Friday’s episode after viewers saw her lose weight through surgery and work with a personal trainer and nutritionist.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on WE tv.

[H/T / Twitter / @people]

This story first appeared at Womanista.