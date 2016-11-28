Watch Disney Princesses Evolve Over Time With This GIF

Over the years, Disney has gotten its fair share of criticism over its line of Disney Princesses. From claims that the characters are bad role models, to the drawing give girl’s body image issues, the princesses have been put under a microscope. But, like many things in pop culture, over the years, even Disney Princesses start to change.

Recently a gif was created to show all of the Disney Princesses in chronological order. They flip from one character to the other, easily showing how somethings have stayed the same, while others have changed drastically.

Sure, over the years, many of the characters have kept their same slim figures and perfect hair, but at the same time, they have also changed to include other races and embraced modern art styles. Most importantly, as the years pass, the stories behind each of the princesses have changed drastically.

In the early years of Snow White, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty, the princesses relied mostly on their prince for help. But as time went on, Belle and Pocahontas used their bravery to save their men. Further still, princesses like Mulan saved her entire country. In the most recent stories, such as that of Elsa and Anna, Rapunzel and Merida, there is little use for a prince at all.

So, while it might seem as though only superficial changes have been made over the years through images, the stories themselves are where the real change occurs. The latest story of Moana could completely shatter the image of what a Disney Princess is – if not, who knows what story will come next.

[H/T thunderbombsurf.com]