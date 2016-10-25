Watch: Boy Having a Blast at 2AM Will Make You Want to Get a Nanny Cam

We have never wanted a nanny cam more than we do right now. Thanks to video surveillance footage, the parents of a 6-year-old boy in Florida found out they have a ninja-in-training on their hands. Luckily, they decided to share the humor on social media, we are sure the little ninja will really appreciate that gesture in his teen years.

Cody Wray, who owns an IT security company, decided to check the camera’s footage after noticing it was unplugged. What Wray found was priceless video of his 6-year-old son, Dylan, dominating the living room with incredible moves.

According to ABC News, Dylan had told his parents that he gets up at “like 2 a.m. sometimes,” but they just dismissed it as a 6-year-old’s imagination gone wild. Wrong.

As hilarious as this adorable mini ninja’s moves are, perhaps the best part of the video is Dylan’s reaction when he finds out that he might be caught. He sees the video camera and in an attempt to destroy all evidence of his exploits, he unplugs the video camera, but not before it captures his mug shot below.

