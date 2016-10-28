VP Candidate Mike Pence’s Plane Skids Off Runway At LaGuardia

Vice presidential candidate, Mike Pence, was flying into LaGuardia airport from Fort Dodge, Iowa, when things took a turn for the worse. As the plane was landing, the pilot overshot the runway. The plane slid, tearing up two tracks concrete before it finally stopped in the grass. No one was hurt.

After missing the runway, the pilot of Pence’s campaign Boeing 737 slammed on the breaks. Passengers reported smelling burning rubber as the plane skidded, but slowed, across the grounds. Pence himself said that the landing was so rough that there was even mud splashed on the cockpit windshield. LaGuardia was promptly closed for over an hours as authorities responded.

All of the passengers were evacuated out the back of the plane and checked for any injuries. Of all 37 passengers and 11 crew members aboard, no one was injured. However, Gov. Pence did decide to go to his hotel for the night instead of a fund raiser he was scheduled to attend.

So thankful everyone on our plane is safe. Grateful for our first responders & the concern & prayers of so many. Back on the trail tomorrow! — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) October 28, 2016

After a few hours, the authorities reopened the two runways that Pence’s plane skidded across. There have been a few planes skid off runways in the past at LaGuardia. Last year a plane skidded off and his a fence during a wintry mix. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, LaGuardia is the worst performing airport in the country.

