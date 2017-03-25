Vin Diesel Posts Touching Tribute To Paul Walker Over The Fate Of The Furious

Earlier this month, the world was gifted with the explosive trailer for the eighth Fast and Furious flick. The franchise unveiled first-look footage of The Fate of The Furious after the film shutdown Times Square for its premiere. At the event, Vin Diesel and his co-stars were present, and now the star is taking time over on Instagram to honor one of his co-stars who is no longer here.

Earlier today, Diesel shared a photo of him and Paul Walker at the MTV Movie Awards once the first film was released. The younger actors can be seen posing for photo ops on the ceremony’s red carpet, and Diesel wrote this touching message for Walker in light of the franchise’s recent success:

“The arduous road to production, the challenging task of filming this latest chapter. The record breaking trailer debut and the shocked world at what the dark road implied… you Pablo have given me strength… purpose and resolve. I promised you we would make something you would be proud of and I pray that we have… miss you.”

Of course, the entertainment world was rocked when news broke of Walker’s sudden passing. The actor died in November 2013 alongside Roger Rodas in a tragic car accident. At the time, Furious 7 was in the middle of production, and Universal put the project on hiatus. The seventh film uses CGI effects and a body double to film a farewell scene for Walker’s character as the franchise didn’t want to abruptly kill off Brian O’Conner.

If you want to check out the synopsis for The Fate of the Furious, you can read it below:

“Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Oscar® winner Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.

“From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world’s stage…and to bring home the man who made them a family.”

For The Fate of the Furious, Vin Diesel is joined by a returning all-star cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell. In addition to Theron, the series welcomes newcomers Scott Eastwood and Oscar winner Helen Mirren. The film is directed by F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton) and produced by returning producers Neal H. Moritz, Michael Fottrell, and Diesel.

Fast 8 opens in theaters April 14, 2017.

