Video Shows Off-Duty Cop Firing Gun At Teens

New video all over social media shows an off-duty Los Angeles cop pulling his gun and firing a shot during an altercation with several teenagers.

The nine minute video, which was posted to YouTube, shows the officer tugging on a 13-year-old boy as he tries to detain him around 2:40 p.m. on a residential street in Anaheim, California.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At one point, one of the teens runs into the offer to get him off of the boy, causing the officer to fall backward over a bush. Another teen is seen stepping in and appears to remove the offers hands off the boy.

The off-duty cop is still holding the 13-year-old and tries to pull him over the hedge when he takes out his gun. Moments later, a single shot is heard.

Fortunately, no one was injured by the gunfire, but Los Angeles authorities are investigating the incident.

Two of the kids were arrested, the 13-year-old for allegedly making criminal threats and battery, and a 15-year-old for assault and battery. Police told the Los Angeles Times that the 13-year-old allegedly threatened to shoot the off-duty cop.

But in the cellphone footage released to YouTube, the 13-year-old appears to insist that he told the cop he was going to “sue” him, not shoot him.

The off-duty officer has not been arrested and police say he is cooperating with the investigation.

“The confrontation began over ongoing issues with juveniles walking across the officer’s property,” Anaheim police said in a statement Wednesday.

The department added in a Facebook statement that the “videos posted online do not depict the entire event.”

“We have received reports of planned protests,” Anaheim police said. “Peaceful protests in accordance with the law are perfectly acceptable. Acts of violence or vandalism will not be tolerated.”

More News:

[H/T New York Post]